Newport family looks to rebuild after fire damages home

A fire caused significant damage to a home in Newport Sunday evening, and now one family is trying to overcome this setback the best way they can.

The McDonald family said they are devastated after a fire damaged their home in the 200-block of Vine Street around 6:30 p.m Sunday.

According to Newport Fire Chief Alan Gansz, the fire started in the kitchen and damaged walls in the dining room and upstairs bedroom.

Chris and Wendy McDonald had just left home with all 4 of their kids to eat dinner when they heard their house was on fire.

Chris said even though they lost everything, they are happy with the response of emergency responders.

“The firemen and police, we know them, we are great friends with them,” Chris said. “They did amazing work. Hats off to them. I was proud to be a part of the community. The community has been outstanding for us.”

The couple said the think possibly started from a toaster, but fire crews are still investigating.

The family said they don't know what their next step will be, but they are thankful for the love and support of the community.

