Harrisburg mayor wants input on road repairs

One Poinsett County city is encouraging citizens to let their voices be heard about repairing secondary roads.

They can do that through an online survey that will give feedback to the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department on how their tax dollars should be spent.

According to a post on the Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page, highway dollars in Arkansas generally follow population, meaning when it comes to road repairs, Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas have seen a majority of the funding.

Mayor Randy Mills said he encourages this online survey so that the AHTD can be aware of the need to improve rural roads and highways running through communities.

One road that the mayor is particularly concerned about is Highway 14, which is in below average condition according to Mills.

He said he looks to update and resurface roads to ensure the safety of farmers and residents traveling in the area.

To get that done, he said the survey needs to be completed as soon as possible and by several residents.

