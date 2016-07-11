Jackson County food pantry in need of donations

A Jackson County food pantry is dedicated to feeding the hungry in their community, but because several families are without food, they are currently running low on supply.

The Manna Food Pantry at the Newport Pentecostal Church of God is a ministry-based pantry that is open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

They see about 200 families a week that come in to get food, which is why they are running low and are unable to keep an emergency stock up.

“It's kind of hard to keep the shelves stocked because the need is so big,” said Jay Cox, director of the Manna Food Pantry. “It just comes in and right back out the door.”

Cox said the pantry has been servicing Jackson County and the surrounding areas for the past year now, and they will continue to serve anyone in need.

He said donations would help them continue serving the community.

If you would like to help by making a food donation of any kind, Cox said to call the Manna Food Pantry at (870) 761-7398 or stop by the church.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android