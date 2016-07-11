Children learn while enjoying summer camp

Region 8 kids are having a blast while they are learning at A-State summer camps.

The Summer Camp Academy is open to children of all ages.

Director of the Summer Camp Academy Dr. Beverly Gilbert said there are a lot of different opportunities for children to participate in.

“Our camps are divided into categories,” Gilbert said. “We have camps that are part of our overall umbrella at the Summer Camp Academy. Within the Summer Camp Academy are theme-based camps that focus on concepts and skills that children can learn. And, of course, children should always be having fun and playing and be physically active and engaging in a wonderful experience.”

Gilbert said they want to help the children in their camps excel.

“We want children to build their confidence,” Gilbert said. “To grow their skills. We want them to learn new and different technologies. So, we have a number of different experiences in the camps that will lead them to that.”

Gilbert said there are a number of different camps underway.

“One category of camps is tuition-based camps,” Gilbert said. “This is where parents pay a tuition and the children come and participate in those. The theme for this summer is STEM or Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. We also have camps devoted to STEAM or Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.”

Some of the camps are located off of A-State’s campus.

“We have a wonderful camp going on this week that is a collaboration with the Jonesboro School District,” Gilbert said. “That’s the gifted and talented camp and that’s held at the Math and Science School.”

Nine-year-old Bruce Perry said he is having a blast in the summer camp.

“We made ovens and cooked hot dogs and nachos,” Perry said. “We also got iPads and played games on them that you move the people around and I had a lot of fun.”

On A-State’s campus is a Star Wars Technology camp, Adventure Land camp, and Princess and Knight Training.

Eleven-year-old Bennett Young said she was having a lot of fun, but learning a lot too.

“I think other kids should come to this camp,” Young said. “They would like learning all the new stuff and how to do things and that they're not getting a lot of education in the summer and they need to keep building it up for the school year.

Next week is Super Hero Training Camp in the Educational Leadership Building on the A-State's campus.

The last week in July will be Kids Cook Café.

“We have an 11-year-old student who has been on Chopped Junior in New York,” Gilbert said. “She is coming to visit our camp and tell the children about her experience and making the YouTube video, how she applied to go to Chopped Junior and what she actually did on that show. So, she’s going to be leading the students through making and preparing the foods she prepared on Chopped Junior.”

Gilbert said there are still openings in their camps.

All you need to do is call (870) 680-8358 or email them at ca@astate.edu.

Camp ends the last week in July.

