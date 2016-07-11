NEA Humane Society filled with animals needing homes

The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society is full of animals that need good homes.

The humane society has had more animals this year than ever before, according to Director Margaret Shepherd.

“We’ve just had what seems to be an unusually large number of surrenders,” Shepherd said. “We’ve also seen an increase in going out to abandoned animal calls. We’re seeing much more than in the past five years."

Shepherd said before you surrender a pet, find out what can be done to help you keep them.

“Instead of having them surrendered here at the shelter, let us help them get them placed," Shepherd said. "For example, through doing courtesy posts on Facebook. If it’s a matter of money, what do the animals need? Do they need shots? Do they need their animal spayed and neutered? Do they need to take advantage once a month of our pet food pantry? These are things we can help with so they can keep their pet if problems are due to loss of a job or other issues that would affect their financial ability to take care of their pet. We can’t give them money, but we can offer services that would help them with their pet until they can get back on their feet.”

Shepherd said the word “overflowing” does not even describe the shelter currently.

“Over the last three months we’ve taken in approximately 40 more animals each month than we did the previous year,” she said.

The rooms are full and the shelter's money is getting low.

“What people need to realize is that we treat these animals,” Shepherd said. “We treat them for different illnesses. We treat them for injuries they sometimes come in with. We also vaccinate them, deworm, spay and neuter. So, all of these things are a huge expense."

The NEA Humane Society is a non-profit organization and they operate strictly on donations, according to Shepherd.

Shepherd said this year it feels like they can’t get ahead.

“It seems like we get 20 animals out and 40 come in,” Shepherd said. “This isn’t just here. Other rescue groups, animal control facilities and other shelters are seeing an increase this year.”

There are 110 animals in the NEA Humane Society.

If you would like to make a donation, contact them at www.neahs.org.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android