Region 8 program to aid veterans

The East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging is now offering a program specifically for veterans in Region 8.

Care Coordinator Supervisor Jeanette Dotson said they are excited to be able to provide this service.

“It’s called the Veterans Home Care Program," Dotson said. "We provide service to the veterans. Those who are in need of personal care service, homemaker services or case management services. Whatever the need is we try to assist them.”

Dotson said they saw a need in the Region 8 area for our veterans and felt they should help meet it.

“We do our very best to identify our veterans or their widows who may be in need of these services," Dotson said. "It’s very important that we give back to our veterans. They served, and they sacrificed their time for us by defending and protecting us."

The services veterans can qualify for include basic home care that will enable them to remain in their homes, rather than going to a nursing home.

“We try to help them stay independent by sending out a nurse aide who can help them with their personal hygiene with their light housekeeping, with meal preparation, with doctor’s appointments and medication assistance," Dotson said.

Criteria for the program is that the veterans served active duty for at least 90 days and served at least one year of wartime in the Vietnam or Persian Gulf War.

Around 40 veterans are currently receiving help in the 12-county area the organization serves.

Another service that the East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging provides is a personal emergency response system, like the necklace pendant with an emergency button one can press when in need of help.

They agency also assists with funding when extra money is needed for certain bills.

This summer they have been helping seniors beat the heat by providing them with air conditioning when needed.

They have given air conditioners to seniors in Greene, Randolph, and Mississippi Counties.

Dotson also said if that a senior contacts them about an issue that isn’t covered by one of their programs, then a care coordinator will put them into contact with the agency they need.

Contact the East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging at (870) 972-5980 or call toll free at 1 (800) 467-3278.

