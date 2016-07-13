Local officers thankful for community's support

One local law enforcement agency said they’re receiving overwhelming support from the community they work to protect.

Corporal Wayne McClard with the Jonesboro Police Department said that Jonesboro residents are stopping by the police headquarters on Caraway Road nearly every day.

“Since a number of the recent bad events that have come out in the press nationally, we’ve had an outpouring in the community of calls," McClard said. "People come up here with flowers, cards, letters, food, snacks, drinks, cases of water. The outpouring from the community has just been great.”

McClard said that he and fellow officers are moved by the expressions of gratitude that community members are showing them.

“It’s always nice to be appreciated,” McClard said. “Often times we do feel appreciated by the community because they’re cooperative. They’re supportive and things like that, but it just takes it to a whole other level when someone walks up and says 'hey I appreciate what you’re doing. I appreciate how difficult your job is or some of the things you face on a daily basis.' It does mean a lot. And we thank everyone who has brought things and called us and made those expressions. We don’t do it for that, but it certainly is wonderful to see.”

McClard said that the wide range of people who are stopping by to say thanks is also exciting.

“We’ve had representatives from some of the fraternities on campus,” McClard said. “Representatives from church organizations have come by, random individuals. One lady who was the mother of five children brought stuff up here just to express her appreciation for the job that we do. It’s everybody. It’s a big cross section.”

McClard said it has meant a lot to him and fellow officers to see such an outpouring of gratitude.

