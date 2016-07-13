K9 handlers humbled after restaurant paid for meal

A group of 12 K9 handlers with various law enforcement groups left Buffalo Wild Wings in Jonesboro feeling humbled Tuesday.

Bryan Bailey is one of the 12 officers who stopped at the restaurant after training.

He said they ordered their food and when it was brought out to them, the waitress informed them that their meal was going to be paid for.

Chris Reed, the general manager for the restaurant, said this is something the franchise does to give back.

“The district manager was in yesterday and that's something he does when he travels from store to store,” Reed said. “Anytime he sees uniformed officers, paramedics, fire department, anyone in the community who's helping to support us.”

Bailey said all of the officers were from different areas but they all felt the same way after their meal.

“Everybody was humbled, very grateful,” Bailey said. “It's nice, something little like that goes a long way for us.”

Bailey said even with the bad publicity officers are getting, having their meal paid for was a good sign that the Jonesboro community supports police officers.

