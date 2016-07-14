Harrisburg looks to update park, baseball field

The city of Harrisburg is in the process of applying for a grant that would help update their city park.

Currently, Reddmann Park has equipment that has been there for several decades.

Now, the city is hoping to get an Arkansas State Parks Outdoor Recreation Grant that would help the park look and feel more modern and safe.

“Getting a new solid structure with the impact surface and just giving the kids a better place to play and the parents to hang out,” said Nacole Sweeney, director of operations for the Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce.

Sweeney also said they are looking for a grant to add renovations to the Maddox Ball Field at the Harrisburg Elementary School for maintenance to be done to the bathrooms, scoreboards, fences and drainage.

She said they are still coming up with quotes for baseball field but for the Reddmann Park, they are looking to spend about $30,000 for the structure.

