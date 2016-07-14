Organization plans to rally for social justice in Little Rock

In June, a United States Supreme Court's evenly divided decision blocked President's Obama's controversial DAPA and DACA programs.

Those programs would have allowed immigrants to work, have social security, and medical care in the United States.

Now, one local organization dedicated to serving immigrants is taking their concerns about several national issues to the capitol.

The Arkansas United Community Coalition in Northeast Arkansas is planning to rally outside the Democratic Party's Jefferson-Jackson fundraising dinner Friday evening.

It is called the Social Justice Rally and will take place right outside Verizon Arena in North Little Rock at 5:00 p.m.

According to the organization, the rally will be an effort to persuade national leaders to support three national social justice movements including immigration rights, Black Lives Matter, and transgender rights.

The organization also said they will be targeting the Republican Party in town halls across the state during the August recess.

