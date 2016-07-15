Hoxie church holds prayer event for emergency crews

The Hoxie United Methodist Church came together to offer prayer and support to emergency crews Friday afternoon.

The woman behind the event was Linda Holt, who said she knew she needed to do something after she could not sleep one night.

Holt said her insomnia came after she saw news reports of what police officers were going through in the country.

She said with the help of her church, the prayer event was born.

Holt said some of her motivation came from knowing many officers and watching them grow up throughout the years.

“I'm also a retired nurse and I spent a lot of time working in an emergency room,” Holt said. “And I dealt one-to-one with police officers all the time. I saw what they had to face. I've seen them come in and know what they have been through.”

The event invited anyone from Lawrence County with any emergency service to attend and participate in prayer.

Holt said a few of the people who arrived thanked her for showing their support.

She said they also had people sign a blue piece of paper that they turned into a prayer chain that would forever hang in the church.

Holt said it would be a reminder to pray for those who are working to keep them safe.

