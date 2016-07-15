Jonesboro police add robot to SWAT team

The Jonesboro Police Department recently added a new robot to their SWAT team to help keep officers safe.

Lieutenant Todd Nelson with JPD said this robot is purely a surveillance robot to help during high-risk situations.

“Anything where an officer's life could be in danger if they go in first and we have the ability or the time to send in the robot, we would,” Nelson said. “Again, that will give us that surveillance that we can tell if the suspect is in there, what their capabilities are, what equipment they might have or weapons they might have at their disposal.”

Nelson said the robot will provide another set of eyes and ears in a location before any officer sets foot inside.

He said it will take some time for them to fully learn what the robot can do.

They will also have to make a few changes to incorporate the robot into their tactics.

Nelson said the robot is made in such a way that they can throw it into a multi-story building if need be.

He also said it can flip itself upright if it lands bottom side up.

As well as using it in buildings, the team will be able to use it to check underneath suspicious vehicles.

Nelson said they are very happy to have the robot at their disposal because it is just another tool that could potential help keep them out of harm’s way.

