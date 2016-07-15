Trumann man confesses to major burglary

One Poinsett County man is now in custody after he admitted to stealing nearly $30,000 worth of items from a city shop.

According to Trumann police, James Robert Plunkett, 39, of Trumann reportedly broke into the Trumann City Shop on Oak Street and made off with several items including a Bobcat UTV, a MIG welder, and two Honda water pumps.

Captain Gary Henry said after they received a tip from witnesses they spoke with, they interviewed Plunkett who later admitted to the theft.

Henry said he is very proud of the work done by his department in this investigation.

“They worked hard on it in three days they had it solved so to me, the faster you solve it the better but $30,000 worth of equipment in three days. I can't say that's bad,” said Henry. “I think they did a good job. I think they did a great job.”

Plunkett is being charged with commercial burglary; theft of $25,000 or more; first-degree criminal mischief; and breaking or entering.

The incident report stated due to the size of the items stolen, it's possible that another suspect is involved in this burglary, so the incident is still under investigation.

