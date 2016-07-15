Former WNBA play celebrated in Luxora

Friday was a special day for one Mississippi County town after a former WNBA player returned to her hometown for the annual kids’ day.

Pauline Love spent the day at the Charles Strong Center in Luxora enjoying time with kids in the community.

Graduating from Rivercrest and from University of Southern Mississippi, Love was a star player for the Golden Eagles.

She played professionally for the Connecticut Sun and in Europe for a team in France.

Now, Love is currently an assistant coach at her alma mater.

The community of Luxora said they are very proud of Love's accomplishment and is honored to make this day Pauline Love Day.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android