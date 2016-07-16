Protesters march through Jonesboro with police

After a violent time across the nation and among the tension that is still felt, several Region 8 communities are still gathering in support of all lives.

A peaceful march was held in Jonesboro Saturday morning.

Several people of different races gathered with officers downtown to show what a unified community looks like.

Escorted by Jonesboro police, the group began on Main Street and marched to the Jonesboro Police Department.

Walter Moody was the organizer of the march and said it was all about bringing people together who want to fight the same fight for justice and peace in a diverse community.

“No matter what color you are, black, white, Hispanic, whatever the case may be, we know we are all here together for one positive thing, and that is what it all comes down to,” Moody said. “The positivity is going to flourish throughout Jonesboro today but it is going to start here, and we are going to continue from today, tomorrow, and the next day.”

“I want everybody to gain compassion from this,” said Dequan Hall, a peaceful protester. “White people are not subjected to this, we are, but they care enough to say ‘hey, we see it's a problem, let's all join together because we care for other people.’”

The march ended at the police department, where protesters were able to talk openly with officers so they can understand each other better.

Patrol units were set up, and officers were there to answer questions about any fears or concerns citizens had about being pulled over.

Sergeant Cassie Brandon said the goal was to increase the connection between law enforcement and the community.

“I do hope that it helps them gain some understanding of police work and some of the things that we might have to do whenever we do contact the public,” Brandon said.

Brandon said it's very important to be transparent with the community.

She said hearing their concerns and addressing the issues makes it easier for everyone to work together.

