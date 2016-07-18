County judges come together to fix one major problem

Three county judges will get together Tuesday for one goal and that is to repair a county road and ensure better year-round travel for their residents.

Cross, , and Jackson Counties have one road that joins them all together. That road and the ditches surrounding it are in poor condition.

According to Cross County Judge Donnie Sanders, part of the reason the road and ditches are in need of repairs is because there are not many homes in the area and farmers traveling along the road with their equipment cause wear and tear over time.

The road also tends to flood, causing parts of it to be impassable when it rains.

Residents are relieved to know the problem is getting fixed.

“My grandma really can't get out, and in the spring when it rains, she just have to sit here and sit here and sit here until it dries up,” said Braden Reynolds, whose family lives on the road. “This past spring it just kept raining for weeks and she could never get out.”

All three judges said this will be a way for them to save money by sharing resources needed for the road and ditch repairs.

“We know in the years past there's not been a lot of cooperation with different administrations but we are kind of the new kids on the block,” said Poinsett County Judge Bob Cantrell. “We are going to make a bit of a difference.”

The judges will meet with a crew Tuesday around 11 a.m. to begin the process of cleaning out ditches and laying gravel.

