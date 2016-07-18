Lemonade stand raises money to end human trafficking

Two 13-year-old girls sat at a lemonade stand for nearly six hours in the hot sun Monday to raise awareness about human trafficking by selling goodies to the public.

Caroline Averitt and Betsy Johnson said it is all to benefit the END IT Movement, which is a program that fights to stop human trafficking.

It also helps victims get their lives back to normal.

Johnson said she just wants those who are in a trafficking situation to know people care and want to help.

“We just want to help in some way because we know that if we were in that situation, that would be the best thing,” Johnson said. “It would be such a blessing.”

The girls encourage people to donate anything they can to the END IT Movement.

Last year they were able to donate nearly $800 after a series of fundraising events.

The lemonade stand alone raised $600 Monday.

