Vandalism stuns members of Sharp County church

UPDATE July 26: According to a Sharp County Sheriff's Department case report, deputies returned to the Corinth United Methodist Church the next day on July 20 after the church building was vandalized yet again.

Deputies said they found multiple window screens had been ripped out, a hole was knocked into a wall, books were thrown around the room, and a ceiling fan had been ripped down.

The report said crews found a cigarette butt and a lighter in the church that may belong to the suspect(s).

Deputies asked neighbors to report any suspicious activity they may have seen, no matter how small.

Members of a Sharp County church were stunned to find out someone had vandalized their place of worship.

Dolly Nicholson, a member of the Corinth United Methodist Church, said they discovered the destruction Saturday afternoon.

She said all of the windows were broken, pages were ripped from their songbooks, and the pulpit had been turned over.

Nicholson said it was hard to look at what happened.

“It was just disbelief that someone would do this to our little country church,” Nicholson said. “Very heartbreaking to see your church in that state with trash everywhere, just couldn't hardly comprehend what had happened.”

Nicholson said they were able to clean up the mess before church Sunday morning.

She is not sure how much the repairs will cost.

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts said the church did file a police report on the vandalism.

Nicholson said the pastor of the church hopes the people responsible will feel convicted to come clean.

