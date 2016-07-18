Walnut Ridge City Council approves splitting city clerk, treasurer position

The Walnut Ridge City Council voted Monday night to separate the city clerk and city treasurer position.

The city recently replaced their city clerk after the former clerk stepped down due to health problems.

The ordinance passed due to an emergency clause and states that as of January 1, 2019 the city can appoint a person to the position of treasurer.

The council also discussed rebidding the building they own at 209 Main Street.

They recently received two bids but rejected the highest bid of about $12,000.

Mayor Charles Snapp said the building was originally appraised at about $34,000.

They voted to rebid the building but with an acceptable rate of about $20,400.

Mechelle Davis, the chair of the parks committee, spoke about a proposal with a firm out of Wynne that would help set up a master plan for Stewart Park.

The council approved Davis to move forward with her proposal.

A few other items on the agenda that passed were a resolution showing support for the proposed disaster training center, a resolution moving funds from the police to the fire department for code enforcement officers and a resolution authorizing the mayor to purchase some equipment for the street department.

The funds for code enforcement were moved because the city moved the assignment of the code enforcement officer from being under the police department to being a position under the fire department.

