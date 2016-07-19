City could raise water, sewer rates

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp confirmed to Region 8 News that due to a financial loss, residents in the city could see an increase in water and sewer rates.

Snapp announced at Monday night’s city council meeting that the water department saw a net loss of $33,775.05 last year.

He said to combat rising costs, the city will look at raising water and sewer rates.

Snapp said the rising cost of labor and equipment is the reason why the department saw the financial loss.

The mayor explained that the city will look at a $4.10 increase to the water rates and a $1.80 increase to the sewer rates.

He said increasing rates is the only way to offset the rising cost of expenses.

"There's no alternative unless we tried to start covering up and start patching," Snapp said. "You don't want patchwork when something goes down, let's fix it right. There's just no other way to do it but to do it right and to do that we have to maintain the minimum staff that we have and we have to maintain the equipment."

Snapp said the city will hold public meetings to discuss the issue with residents.

The water rate increase still needs to be passed by the city council and the sewer rate will need to be set by the water board.

Snapp said if these are approved, he estimated the rates would go into effect around the end of the year.

He said he was very happy with the city’s water department and the work that they are doing.

Snapp said the last time the sewer rate was increased was in 2003 and the last time the water rate was increased was 2014.

