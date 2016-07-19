Bank provides school with big donation

Changes will soon be happening on the Riverside School District's campus thanks to a local bank.

Unico Bank donated $20,000 to the school district.

Riverside Superintendent Jeff Priest said this all started with a phone call and a meeting.

“Back in the Spring myself, along with Jonathan Mays, the bank president, and our athletic director Spencer Hoffman sat down and met when they were committed to coming to town,” Priest said. “We told him about a project we were looking to do for our baseball, softball complex. He said he’d be interested in partnering with us. The next thing you know we’re getting a financial donation to do a big project.”

Priest said the donation will be spread out over a four-year period.

The money will be used to make some much-needed upgrades to their athletic complexes.

“We’re going to be able at our baseball, softball, and tennis complexes to pour concrete pads to put our bleachers on,” Priest said. “We’re going to provide covered awnings for our bleachers that way fans can sit in the shade. There’s going to be a new scoreboard, and we’ll put up some fencing, so it’s going to be a major project that’s going to affect many different sports. We’re really excited about that.”

Bank President Jonathan Mays said they made the donation in an effort to help the community they work in.

“We’re a business in this community, and we’re only as good as the people that are in it that support us," Mays said. "We want to give back to the people and to the kids in the community here in Lake City. We can do that by helping Riverside.”

Priest said a lot of students will get to benefit from Unico Bank’s generosity.

“We’re excited that we can do something not for just one sport, but for multiple sports, that’s going to affect many kids,” Priest said.

Priest said the first thing they plan to tackle is the tennis complex.

“The first step is to pour the concrete pads and to cover the bleachers,” Priest said. “We will start with the tennis complex because tennis season starts first. Our first tennis match is August 25, and we hope to have the tennis complex done by then. We’ll come back in the Spring, and we’ll put up a new baseball scoreboard along with the fencing that will help. Once those projects are complete, then we’ll look toward the putting green and getting that complete.”

Mays said he and fellow Unico employees were proud to get the opportunity to help.

“I try to instill this in all of our employees at Unico Bank,” Mays said. “Leave it better than you got it. When we got here, the community at Lake City, I want to make sure if we ever leave that we leave it better than it was when we got here. And if everybody would do that, we’d be in a lot better place.”

