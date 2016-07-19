Walnut Ridge police receive grant for new equipment

The Walnut Ridge Police Department recently received a grant to help upgrade some of their equipment.

Police Chief Chris Kirksey said the grant is about $5,000 and will be used to replace their dash cameras in the police vehicles.

He said these cameras are very important in their day-to-day work and are due for an upgrade.

Kirksey said they received the grant with the help of State Representative James Ratliff.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android