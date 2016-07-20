New security cameras added to courthouse

The Greene County Courthouse recently added nine new security cameras to their system.

Robert Case, the courthouse’s chief security officer, said these new cameras have the ability to pan and zoom unlike some of their older cameras.

Case explained they received a grant of about $11,900 to help pay for the cameras.

He said these cameras will help keep a closer eye on people in open spaces like the courtroom or outside the building.

“Occasionally we'll get an office call and they'll tell us there is a suspicious person in the building,” Case said. “We can kind of track and follow them with this camera system and see if, in fact, they are up to no good.”

Case said he has spent six years working on the courthouse’s security system.

He said everything added to it has been purchased through grants and donations.

Case said they are maxed out of cameras but he plans to look at adding metal detectors or some kind of security check at the front doors.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android