Man buys dream home after waiting more than 50 years

Changes are being made to the house on the hill at the corner of West 3rd Street and Highway 62 in Imboden.

Jim Bobbitt recently purchased the house and is now working to restore it.

He said he first saw the house when he was 12 years old on a trip to the Spring River.

Bobbitt said it was hard to describe how it felt buying the house he has adored for about 50 years.

“It's very emotional,” Bobbitt said. “I don't have the words. It feels great.”

With the help of his family and his history in construction, Bobbitt plans to make the house a home.

He explained they are currently in the demolition phase of work as they find all of the problems with the house.

He said he has already heard from people around town about their excitement that the over 100-year-old home will be brought back to its former glory.

Bobbitt said some have asked for tours of the house but asked for some time to finish construction before anyone takes a look inside.

