Man jailed, told firefighter he planned to shoot police

A conversation between a man and a firefighter turned into a threat against police officers.

Jackson County Sheriff's Captain Ricky Morales tells Region 8 News a white male, about 66-years-old, flagged down a Newport firefighter Thursday on McClain Street.

The conversation reportedly turned hostile, and the unnamed man told the firefighter he planned to shoot officers if they approached.

He drove away in a rented Ford Escape with Colorado tags. A BOLO was issued for the man and the SUV.

Morales says officers spotted the SUV and made a traffic stop on Highway 367 North.

The man reportedly admitted to having weapons inside the vehicle. Officers searched it and found at least 10 BB guns that looked like semi-automatic hunting rifles, according to Morales.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is being held in the Jackson County Jail on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. However, more charges could be added.

Morales urges anyone in the community to contact them immediately if they see anything slightly suspicious.

"You want to be able to have open eyes on everything, you're always cautious," said Morales. "It's sad that it has come to this point but it's safety first."

Investigators are interviewing him.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Join the conversation on Facebook:

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android