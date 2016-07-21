Man pays it forward to police with creative talent

Even with the violence against police officers across the country, residents here in Region 8 continue to have an outpour of support for local law enforcement.

Alton Walker is a graphic designer for Taylor Made Ambulance in Newport and he decided to pay it forward to police with his talents.

He designed a car decal with the words "I've got your 6" which is an old military phrase for we got your back.

Walker donated the decals to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and has had very positive feedback from the community and officials.

“He shows up with a sticker, like a kid in a candy store,” said Captain Ricky Morales with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. “It's just the small things that keep us going and wanting to do this job every day.”

“I hope it lets them know that with their job being difficult as it is and in light of all the things that are going on now, y'all are not alone when you are out there by yourself,” said Alton. “You provide us the service and we provide you the support.”

Walker said he didn't have any intentions of selling the decals because it was just something he wanted to give back to law enforcement but if it continues to take off in popularity, he would consider selling them and using the proceeds to donate to local charities.



