Marked Tree starts community policing

The city of Marked Tree has ramped up their support for law enforcement after recent violence against officers has occurred in the nation. That support is with community policing.

Karrie Chavez is the coordinator of the community policing program in Marked Tree, and she feels that if bigger cities can have a way to connect with officers, the small city of Marked Tree should be able to as well.

“With all of the bad things that have been going on hopefully this will settle the community down and see that the police officers are actually here to help us and not to harm us,” said Chavez.

The department is taking in donations of toys, candy, juices, and other items for officers to hand out to children in the community.

Chavez said if you want to make a donation, stop by the Marked Tree Police Department, or call her at (870)-351-6858.



