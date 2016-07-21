Harrisburg to move forward with park grant application

DEC 16 UPDATE: Friday, the city of Harrisburg was awarded a grant to improve the city park and their ball fields.

According to Nacole Sweeney, economic development director, they received a $58,000 grant that will go to upgrades that will include replacing the play equipment with newer equipment.

Harrisburg held their final public meeting Thursday night, about a grant that would help make changes to the city park and Maddox fields.

Nacole Sweeney, the city’s economic development director, said they are looking at a 50/50 matching grant.

According to Sweeney, the current plans include removing some of the play equipment at the park and replacing it with newer equipment.

Sweeney said, they have a representative from a company scheduled to visit next week to provide an estimate on what they can do with the space they have.

She said after the meeting, she can now move forward with the grant.

Her next tasks include research and waiting.

“I've got to get estimates and bids on all the things everybody suggested that they would like to see done,” Sweeney said. “So I'm going to get bids on that, get the grant packet together. It's extensive, it's a big grant. A lot of work there. So, I've got to get all that together.”

Much of the discussion from the public was about Maddox fields.

Some suggested protective netting, while others said drainage was an issue.

Sweeney said she is not sure how much they will be trying to get with the grant.

According to Sweeney, once everything is turned in, they will not know if they got the grant until the end of the year.

