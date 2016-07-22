Trumann School District works to get new field house for players

The Trumann School District has been very busy over the summer with a series of construction projects.

Now, they are working on turning one of their old buildings on the Trumann Intermediate School's campus into one that will accommodate their athletes.

The district is remodeling the old agriculture/shop building which has been used for storage since 2009 when the new high school was built along with a new agri-building.

According to Superintendent Myra Graham, they are converting that building into a field house that will cost about $140,000.

It will feature a new roof, new lockers for football players, and turf and rubber flooring for inside practices.

Currently the team has been using the back of the high school gym for locker room space but with growing numbers in players, Graham said it was time to get a bigger and better space for their students.

Josh Byard the principal of the Trumann Intermediate School said giving them a new home and place to practice together is important.

“I am so excited,” said Byard. “I think it is going to bring a lot of pride to our Trumann football team this year and to our community knowing that we are providing an area like this for our students and like I said, can't be more excited about it.”

“I'm just excited about an opportunity for kids to have a great facility improved from an old facility to run right out here on the football field with,” said Graham.

Seventh through twelfth grade will be able to practice in this building but Graham said they are drawing plans for another football field house to go strictly to the high school students.

According to Graham, they are looking to open the new facility during the beginning of August, right before school starts.



