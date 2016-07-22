Farm toys show rolls into town

On Friday, 20 different vendors gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn to display over 60 tables of their farm toys for the 27th Annual Northeast Arkansas Farm Toy Show.

People from all over came to show off and sell their toy collections of custom made farm toys, collectables, and other farm equipment replicas.

Roger Gloe started the show in the 90's before he moved to Texas, and said every show draws about 500 to 600 people.

“Everybody still kept wanting to have a show, so I decided to do it long distance and so I thought I would do it for a couple of years and a couple of years turned into 27,” said Gloe.

The event admission costs $2.50 and it will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday, and from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 pm. on Saturday.

