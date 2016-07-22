Region 8 man in Munich reacts to Friday shooting

A man from Region 8 was caught up in the pandemonium Friday, in Munich as police searched for a shooter.

Ryan Allen has been in Germany for about 4 months studying to become a master brewer.

He said he was with a group of people in Downtown Munich at a festival when people began to receive notifications on their phones about the shooting.

Allen said other people approached them to tell them to get out of the area.

He said they were about a mile away from the Olympic Park, where one of the shootings took place.

“Everyone had their eyes open for anything that may look suspicious,” Allen said. “We were all on edge. I mean there were helicopters and at one point in time we saw 19, I counted 19 ambulances that just raced by us. One after another with the sirens on.”

While Allen was trying to get out of the area, his wife, Blair Perry, was in Jonesboro.

Perry said her husband contacted her in the morning, asking if she could confirm what was happening.

She said as soon as she found out about the shooting, she felt sick.

“He's 5,000 miles away from home and I can't do anything,” Perry said. “That was probably the worst thing is just sitting, watching the TV just watching the ticker. Just give me something, let me know what's going on because that's the only thing I can do. I can't do anything and I think that's one of the things that's the scariest is you're sitting here and you can't do anything.”

Perry was with her husband in Germany a little over a month ago.

She said she recently sent him a text saying she missed the country.

Perry said she spent the day with her family trying to stay up to date with what was going on.

Allen said he only has another week left in Munich before he returns home.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android