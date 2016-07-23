First responders learn how to respond to agricultural accidents

Many local first responders participated in the Farmedic Training program on Saturday.

Agricultural accidents do not happen often, but they are common accidents that happen unexpectedly which is why first responders participated in the training.

The session started Saturday morning at the Black River Vo-Tech Fire Training facility in Walnut Ridge.

The Regional Center for Disaster Preparedness Education at A-State hosted the event.

They worked with rescuers and responders, teaching them how to respond to farm accidents such as tractor roll-overs, crop duster accidents, and grain bin entrapments.

This is all in effort to give rescuers the proper tools and skills needed to save a life in these types of situations.

“We hope to be able to provide them with some knowledge, some best practices to learn from other communities across the state and across the U.S. on how to respond to these events, what works and what doesn't work,” said Brent Cox, an Assistant Professor at Arkansas State University.

First responders participated in an 8-hour session that taught the fundamentals behind farmedic training.

Sunday, the group will be able to participate in hands-on exercises while touring a farm and looking at old and new farm equipment for accidental scenarios.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Join the conversation on Facebook:

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android