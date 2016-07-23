Church gives away school supplies at back to school event

The Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Bono threw their fourth annual Fun in Faith Back to School Bash Saturday afternoon.

The congregation held the backpack event in the Bono Community Building where kids of different ages came out to enjoy free food, fun and school supplies.

The Internal Missions Committee with the church gave backpacks filled with supplies to the kids because they saw a need in the community.

“It's hard if you have several children for backpacks and supplies,” Toni Oden, a member of the church said. “It can be a financial burden. So, we try to help out in a small way. We don't provide all of the supplies but any little bit will help.”

Kids walked away with paper, notebook, crayons, pencils and other supplies in their backpacks.

The committee plans to continue the event and hopes everyone can attend next year.

