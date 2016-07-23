Pokémon Go attracts people registering to vote

With the election coming up in November, it is important that people get registered to vote in time. That is why the county clerk thought it would help to attract residents to the Craighead County Courthouse through the popular game Pokémon Go.

The Pokéstop Voter Registration Drive was an event held Saturday that centered on getting people to exercise the 15th amendment, which is the right to vote.

Pokéstops are set up at the USS Arkansas Anchor and Senator Hattie Caraway Memorial by the courthouse.

People enjoyed free food, free drinks, and fun while registering to vote.

County Clerk Kade Holliday organized the event and said he saw it as a neat way to make residents aware of the upcoming elections so they can have their voices heard.

He said it is always good to make doing a serious deed enjoyable.

“Well you know I think you need to bring fun into it,” Holliday said. “Voting needs to be seen as a fun thing, not something that you are not going to enjoy or something that you dread having to go do so make it something fun.”

Holliday said that the lowest number of registered voters in Craighead County are between the ages of 18 and 24, which is why he wanted to do something that would appeal to a younger audience.

“I thought the vote registration thing was a great idea and it is interesting to see people come out," said Chris Lutterlow, a registered voter who attended the event. "Hopefully, this will get some young people out and registered to vote.”

Holliday said that if you missed registering Saturday, the courthouse is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You will only be missing out on the lures that were set out for Pokémon trainers Saturday.

