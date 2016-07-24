Several Poinsett County churches gather for unity day event

Many people went to church Sunday morning for fellowship, but in the city of Marked Tree, the service did not end there.

Seventeen churches from all over Poinsett County gathered at the First Baptist Church in Marked Tree for a unity rally dedicated to showing thanks to local law enforcement, and seeking unity in Jesus Christ.

Several church members, police departments, the Poinsett County Sheriff's Department, fire officials and others who play major roles in their communities sang and worshiped together during the event.

Rick Kimery, the pastor of Trinity Baptist Church and one of the organizers, said he hopes this sparks a flame of revival in the community.

“We have a wonderful community here in Marked Tree, and we are just looking forward to breaking down any barriers,” said Kimery. “We have a close-knit community, but we believe this is going to bring us together all the more.”

Dale Noe is the pastor of First Baptist Church and another organizer in this unity event, and he said though they worked hard to get everyone together, it is not about taking credit for the way the Lord works.

“The credit goes to Jesus Christ,” said Noe. “It's just the fact that so many people can gather together from this area in one place to celebrate our unity, and not our divisions.”

Pastor Larry Crockett at Living Water Ministries helped in organizing the event as well and he said his goal is to make sure everyone is more educated during this establishment of peace and unity.

“I want the people to understand right now about tearing down these walls of unforgiveness with different things on our hearts. Things we have to take and bring ourselves in awareness of. That's what I want to the people to leave with. And I want the people to believe we are one.”

Awards were given out to some individuals in local law enforcement for their service and Marked Tree Mayor Mary Ann Arnold proclaimed this day as Unity Day 2016.

After speaking several pastors who attended, they hope to make this day an annual event from here on out.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Join the conversation on Facebook:

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android