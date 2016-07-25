Jackson County acquires large industrial site

The City of Newport is continuing its quest to expand and has just acquired 3,000 acres of land for a new industrial site.

According to Executive Director of the Newport Economic Development Commission Jon Chadwell, the land will be used to recruit large manufacturers to the area.

This site will go through a series of studies including environmental and geotechnical studies and historical clearances so any company looking to buy a piece of the land can come in and start building on it immediately.

“All of these different things we have are like tools in a toolbox and this is just one of the tools that we have but this tool of 3,000 acres is going to open up opportunities for us that we haven't had,” Chadwell said. “So I am excited and I think it is one of the bigger economic development things that we have done in a long time.”

Chadwell said this will also open up employment opportunities for many people in the area.

They plan to have the land completely certified for a buyer by the end of the year.

