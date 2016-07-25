Food pantry in need of driver

The Trumann Food Pantry serves over 350 families each month on average, but now they are in need of a driver to transport more food to their pantry.

Twice a week, the organization drives to and from retailers and the food bank to stock their shelves.

Jeanne Johnson, president of the organization, said without a driver, they will have nothing to distribute.

“It's going to be dependent upon people out there who really love their community,” Johnson said. “People who care that really need this food so they won't be hungry. It's just a wonderful, wonderful thing and it will be a real blessing to them.”

The volunteer driver needs to have a clean driving record, being able to pull a trailer, and be able to lift 40 to 60 pounds.

If you are interested in helping the organization, contact the Trumann Food Pantry at (870) 483-1118 or (870) 273-6048.

