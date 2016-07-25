County striving for better communication among agencies

Whenever first responders are out serving the community, they need to have a clear way to communicate with each other.

One Region 8 county is working to make that possible at all times.

Poinsett County recently had a meeting with all first responders to discuss certain issues they have seen when trying to communicate with each other through their radio systems.

According to Chief Deputy Sheriff Kevin Molder, this all originated from an active shooter drill at the East Poinsett County School District that police, fire officials and EMS participated in.

During the drill, they noticed a few issues including not having the ability to call out to another agency without being tied into one direct radio system.

For example, officials with a Motorola radio system cannot connect with a Kenwood radio system.

It's something Molder said can be a serious issue.

“If each and every department in Poinsett County, and during a disaster, if we are all on the same page, and all can be able to communicate then it makes Poinsett County a better place,” Molder said. “So that is our main goal is for all of us to be operable.”

Molder said they are currently speaking with a radio system company to figure out the best system for all the agencies in Poinsett County to be on.

He said they are looking at different cost estimates and hope to obtain a grant in the future that would help purchase a common radio system for their departments.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Join the conversation on Facebook:

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android