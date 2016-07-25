Parents heartbroken after memorial disappears - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Parents heartbroken after memorial disappears

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Stunned family members work to find out what happened to a memorial set up for their children who died in a car crash about 2 years ago in Greene County.

Julie Martin, Michael Martin's mother, said there were many different items left by family and friends over the years.

Shirts, bracelets, and crosses were only a few of the items there.

Someone took everything there but some white rocks and a few plastic flower petals.

“Just seeing those things reminded us how much our children were loved and how much they're missed,” Martin said. “Now it's all gone. It's like somebody's ripped a scab off of a huge gaping hole, a huge wound.”

Martin said the person who owned the property the memorial was on never had any issues with the items right outside his fence.

She said they also called the county but were told they did not remove the items.

Martin said she could not understand why someone would take everything they placed there.

She plans to put new items at the spot where she lost her son and talking to the church nearby to see if they saw anything. 

