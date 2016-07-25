New addition prompts small changes at Greene County Tech

A new school year comes with a new addition to Greene County Tech’s Junior High campus.

As the building nears completion, Superintendent Gene Weeks said plans for the addition have changed.

Weeks said they originally planned to use the addition for the 7th-grade class.

However, a committee discovered the plan should change.

According to the committee, moving the 7th-grade class with 8th and 9th grade classes, 3 of the 4 largest grades, was not a good financial decision.

Instead, the committee decided to make a few changes, including moving the alternative school to the campus.

“You’re talking about 5 or 6 teachers and 1 administrator and several support staff compared to moving a whole grade,” Weeks told Region 8 News. “By doing that, we would free up the alternative school.”

Weeks said the alternative school will move to the old agriculture building and the current alternative school building will house some fine arts classes.

The changes freed up rooms in several GCT campus buildings.

The change, Weeks said, would allow more expansion if GCT sees an increase in student enrollment.

