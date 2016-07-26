Marked Tree rescuer discusses importance of training

Crews worked Tuesday afternoon to rescue two men trapped in a grain bin in Marked Tree using information taught just a few days ago.

Dr. Brent Cox, an assistant professor at A-State, led a class Saturday focused on farmedic training in Walnut Ridge.

He said farm accidents happen unexpectedly and crews need to know how to respond.

Cox was on scene helping with rescue efforts in Marked Tree.

He said the only thing that matters for rescue crews is making sure the victims get home safe.

“You know, inside you have a lot of things going through your mind,” Cox said. “You’re worried about the safety of the rescuers, the responders. You’re watching the grain constantly to look for risks, make sure it’s not going to shift on you. If I do this move, what’s going to happen next? Most importantly, we’re watching the victims.”

Crews at the training classes over the weekend had hands-on experience with tractor roll-overs, crop duster accidents, and grain bin entrapment.

He said it's good for crews from different areas to get together and share what works and what does not during these situations.

ALSO ON KAIT8.COM

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android