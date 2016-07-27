Mother witnesses daughter, friends hit twice by car

A mother of one of the five girls hit twice by a car said she saw it all happen.

A police report said the girls were hit by 18-year-old Liberty Abby Marie Torrez Monday night.

Farrah Menifee is the mother of one of those girls.

She said she knew about the argument on social media and that Torrez planned on being at the house on Gabrial Court around 3 p.m.

When she did not show, Menifee said they just laughed it off.

She said around 6 p.m., as they were leaving, Torrez arrived.

“I really just thought my child was dead,” Menifee said. “All I could see, when she [Torrez] came at a high rate of speed, she hit her, she flew on top of the car and when she flew on top of the car, she fell backwards. And then she [Torrez] went down the street again, turned around and ran back over her again.”

She said all she could think about was getting her daughter out of the street so she did not get hit again.

Menifee called police, crying as her daughter and four friends were bleeding.

The girls say they are doing fine two days later but still have pain from their injuries.

They said they do not remember much of what happened.

Laquisha Fowler, Menifee’s daughter, said she was looking one way and then the next thing she knew she was looking at the sky.

Menifee said she was very happy to hear the police were able to locate and arrest Torrez.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Join the conversation on Facebook:

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android