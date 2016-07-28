School district changes attendance policy for students

The Trumann School District has changed a policy that only allows a certain number of absentee days.

Last year, students took advantage of the policy that allowed them to have up to 10 unexcused absences. This year, the district reduced that to only six.

According to Superintendent Myra Graham, the district changed the rule because she thought students who take too many days off, would have poor grades. Now, students will be allowed to miss only six days before possibly losing credit.

Michelle Waymire is the high school principal, and she said she hopes this enforces the importance of being responsible in and out of school.

“Even outside of school and being at your job each day,” said Waymire. “Being that accountable person not only for the people that you work with but also the people in your family. So it's just important for parents to model that for their students.”

“We hope the kids understand that it's really something trying to help them learn good work ethic and getting all the education they can while they can,” said Graham.

Waymire said students will still have six doctors notes that will count as excused absences in addition to the six parent's notes that will go as unexcused.

They will also work with students in any emergency situations.

She said the entire purpose behind the policy change is to keep students at school as much as they can.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android