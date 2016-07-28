School works to remove flammable panels

The Trumann School District is removing all of their wooden wall panels from their school buildings to ensure the safety of their students if a fire was to start.

According to Superintendent Myra Graham, they and other school districts received a notice from the fire department saying the panels needed to be removed because they are highly flammable and contain chemicals that are dangerous.

“Our own maintenance guys will do that removal and replace it with sheetrock, so we are not expecting a huge budget amount to get that done,” said Graham. “So it's a reasonable thing to ensure safety for our kids.”

Graham said because they had a new high school built in 2009 with no panels, they do not have much to remove from their other buildings.

She said there are about three different areas that have paneling, but that will be removed before the December 2017 deadline.

