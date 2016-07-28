Racetrack owners search for buyer

Earlier this month, the owners of the NEA Speedway posted on their Facebook page that they were closing the track due to financial issues but following that post, they are now looking for a buyer.

According to co-owner T.J. Thompson, maintaining the track takes a lot of work, but they do not want to see the track die.

He said his love for racing is what fuels their goal for the NEA Speedway to continue as a racetrack under the right owner.

“We just want the racing community of Northeast Arkansas to know that we want it to be a racetrack,” said Thompson. “We are trying to find someone that wants that as bad as we do right now and take it over and run with it.

Thompson said if you are interested in purchasing the track contact them at neaspeedway@gmail.com.

