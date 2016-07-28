Some businesses do not expect more with Highway 67 opening

There are mixed emotions for a few Lawrence County businesses on whether they will see more customers through their doors once Highway 67 opens.

The highway is scheduled to open August 11 officially, and Hoxie Mayor Lanny Tinker is optimistic.

He said the city is expecting to see more people stop in town, especially in South Hoxie.

The city is also looking at purchasing a plot of land next to Cox Powersports with the hopes of attracting a well-known fast food restaurant.

Other business owners said they do not think more people will stop.

“I don't think we'll see any change,” J.R. Cox, owner of Cox Powersports said. “Majority of our traffic, customers, are going to come from Highway 63. Sixty-seven bypass, I don't think we'll see any change plus or minus.”

Cox said most of their local business comes from areas including Hoxie, Jonesboro, and other surrounding towns.

Cross Roads Antiques, next to the gas station on Highway 63, said they do not think they will see more business either.

They said the owners are looking into placing signs in the area to draw people from the highway.

The gas station said they do expect to see more people at their pumps filling up before moving on.

