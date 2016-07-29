Food pantry receives sizable grant for new building construction

For two years, Cherry Valley Food Pantry volunteers have been working very hard to build a new facility. Now thanks to one company in Marked Tree, their dream has come true.

Friday, E. Ritter and Company presented the organization with a check for $30,000.

That amount of money happens to be the exact amount they needed to complete the new 5,000 square foot building.

Director Joan Ball said the donation was desperately needed and very much appreciated.

“It's been blood sweat and tears and there has been tears because it has been frustrating,” said Ball. “We have worked so hard and didn't know if we would get it finished or not. He brought this in and this is going to complete us.”

Ritter Arnold with the company said he saw the volunteers’ hard work for the completion of the building and wanted to lend a helping hand.

“It has just been really apparent that this is a community effort,” said Arnold. “We have met lots of people on multiple trips down here and we are excited for them and what this project is going to mean for this part of cross county.”

The pantry has received a lot of support from the community through a series of fundraisers that generated $110,000 for the project which also included a donation from a company that provided light bulbs for the building once it is built.

Ball said the next step is getting the building built, and beginning the moving process from the old rundown elementary school to their new and improved facility.

