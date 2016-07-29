USDA research unit seeks solutions for farm irrigation

The Alluvial Aquifer has been the main source for irrigation in the Delta for over 100 years and now one USDA agriculture research service says some farmers’ wells have gone dry.

Housed on Arkansas State University’s campus, The Delta Water Management Research Unit was established due to the decline in water from the Alluvial Aquifer.

The dry wells make irrigation more difficult for farmers.

Now, they have turned their attention to focusing more on water quantity and quality to seek out water solutions for those farmers.

“We are elevating the consciousness of the plan,” said Michele Reba, a research hydrologist with the Delta Water Management Research Unit. “I think that we can do a lot. We get a lot of surface water. We just need to do a better job at balancing out surface water to ground water use.”

Reba said so far they are looking into reservoir systems, different irrigation practices, and other agriculture technologies that would help in maintaining water better.

Reba and her colleagues said they are very thankful for farmers and look forward to continuing a trusting relationship with producers.

