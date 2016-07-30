Car show rolls into Jackson County for humane society

The 6th Annual Jackson County Humane Society Car, Truck and Bike Show kicked off Saturday morning in Newport.

It is a fundraiser dedicated to giving back to animals in need of a home at the humane society.

“In Jackson County and Newport, we are no stranger to helping those in need whether it is the four-legged kind or the two-legged kind,” said Julie Allen, treasurer of the humane society.

The event was held at George Kell Motors, who sponsored the event.

Several people showed off their antique vehicles to be judged.

Spectators participated in a raffle and prize giveaways, and awards were given to participants.

Ann Hout is the president of the humane society and said because they are not federally or grant funded, fundraisers like these are very beneficial.

“We are happy to be able to do this and without the sponsorship and funding that people do with these fundraisers, we could not do the things that we do,” Hout said. “These animals are important to us.”

John Pennington with the dealership said it’s important to support organizations like the Jackson County Humane Society.

“Everybody needs to be close in a community,” Pennington said. “A small community like ours where we all need to come together and help everybody. Everybody can help everybody some way or another. Just pay it forward.”

There was a $20 entry fee for participants and admission was only a bag of dog food.

According to Pennington, last year they brought in $13,000 and 3,000 lbs of food.

