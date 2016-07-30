Belk turns fashion into fun for children

Belk in Paragould put on a fun event that gave kids the opportunity to participate as models in the Belk Kidfest Fashion Show Saturday.

The event is bi-annual and takes place in all Belk locations. Kids enjoyed a back to school bash which included ice cream, activities, and prizes.

Several law enforcement agencies also attended the event just to spend a day with the children of the community.

It's something many parents said has a major impact on their young ones.

“It helps them see that there are opportunities for them here in the community, and maybe it will help them aspire to what they want to do later,” said one parent who attended the event.

“It is a great day when everybody comes together like this because you know a lot of people can be doing other things, and they are here for the kids, and that means a lot to everybody here so I'm happy,” said Greene County Sheriff David Carter.

According to a Belk employee, the purpose of this event is to give kids a chance to come out and have fun doing something that will make them feel special and appreciated.

